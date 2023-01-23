A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

There’s no hiding Biden’s fright over classified document

Miranda Devine puts lie to president's claim there's 'no there there' regarding scandal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- Joe Biden is panicking.

An astonishing fifth trove of classified documents was discovered in the president’s Delaware mansion Friday, not by his own lawyers this time, but during a more thorough, 13-hour search by the Department of Justice while he holed up in his beach house in Rehoboth, which ought to be next on the DOJ search list.

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has had the audacity to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden.

His long-term trusted factotum Ron Klain is bailing out.

And someone at the White House is throwing his trusted longtime executive assistant Kathy Chung under the bus. The Washington Post quoted an anonymous insider last week saying that Chung “has confided to associates that she is distressed that she might have inadvertently been involved in moving or storing classified material at the center, planting the seeds of the current uproar.” The fact that the loyal Chung was personally poached by Hunter Biden in 2012 to work for his father in the VP’s office apparently counts for nothing when it comes to offloading blame from the president.

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Creepy question: Anne Hathaway says one of her interviews took bizarre turn
There’s no hiding Biden’s fright over classified document
How troublesome presidents are disposed of
6-month-old baby dies suddenly from cardiac conditions 10 days after receiving 4 'vaccines'
Kidnap and assault suspect freed on $2 bail, promptly commits another alleged kidnap and assault
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×