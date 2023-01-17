A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Now it's Biden calling the GOP 'demented' over fiscal plans

Claim coming from a president who has overseen nearly $5 trillion rise in national debt

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:00pm
President Joe Biden looks out the window of the Oval Office to the Rose Garden of the White House Monday, July 26, 2021, prior to the president's remarks on the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

President Joe Biden looks out the window of the Oval Office to the Rose Garden of the White House Monday, July 26, 2021, prior to the president's remarks on the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Even before being elected, surveys showed one in five Democrat voters in America believed their candidate for president, Joe Biden, exhibited symptoms of dementia.

That was before he moved into the White House and revealed, at times, an inability to find his way off a stage.

He's also called on a member of Congress, who had died weeks before, to show herself at a news conference.

Then there are his verbal meanderings that leave listeners … just wondering.

A former White House physician has urged Biden to complete a cognitive test and release the results to the public.

Now, however, it is Biden who is calling Republicans "demented."

Actually, "fiscally demented."

His comment came as part of his attack this week on the GOP priorities as the party took majority control of the U.S. House.

Is Joe Biden the epitome of the word 'demented'?

A report at the Hill explained Biden also claimed to have "reduced" the nation's deficit last year – by $350 billion.

The fact is that spending in the nation still surged, and the "deficit" was only "reduced" because of the extraordinary spending done in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic that came out of China.

Biden said of the GOP, "These guys are the fiscally demented, I think. They don’t quite get it."

Biden, who in office repeatedly has promoted trillion dollar spending sprees for the government, made his comments as the nation's debt-ceiling again was approaching, reported the New York Post.

The report said Biden also attacked Republicans for wanting to kill funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.

"You know, all these new IRS agents we have is because they fired a lot of them and a lot are retiring. And guess what? Who needs serious agents to know what they’re doing or not doing? The billionaires, the multi-multi-millionaires. And according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, this one bill alone will add $114 billion to the deficit," Biden claimed.

The Post explained, "Rich taxpayers often avoid IRS enforcement because authorities know they can fight back in court. Conservatives say Biden himself could owe up to $500,000 in Medicare taxes on his 2017 and 2018 income. An associate of Hunter Biden, meanwhile, paid the IRS roughly $2 million in back taxes on the first son’s overseas income last year in a desperate attempt to head off criminal charges."

In two years, Biden has orchestrated the increase in the national debt from about $27 trillion to nearly $32 trillion.

The looming dispute is that House Republicans want spending reductions connected to an increase in the debt ceiling. Democrats so far are refusing, and their actions could trigger at least a partial government shutdown.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has volunteered to work with Biden and his Democrats on a solution, but White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre bluntly said there will be "no negotiation."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Bob Unruh
