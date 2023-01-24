A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Now Bill Gates wants to stop cows from burping

'Working closely with farmers to expand the reach of this solution globally'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:21pm
(Photo by Jonas Koel on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- If you didn’t think that solving how to stop cows from burping is a million-dollar idea, well, Bill Gates apparently does.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions, pouring funds into research around livestock food supplements.

According to a press release, Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for Rumin8, a climate technology company.

