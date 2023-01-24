Now Bill Gates wants to stop cows from burping

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

(FOX NEWS) -- If you didn’t think that solving how to stop cows from burping is a million-dollar idea, well, Bill Gates apparently does.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions, pouring funds into research around livestock food supplements.

According to a press release, Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for Rumin8, a climate technology company.

