Money U.S.THE FRIENDLY SKIES
We now know what caused the FAA outage

Notice-to-Air Missions system provides safety information to flight crews

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:25pm
(TOWNHALL) – After all flights in the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday morning over a system failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said it traced the issue back to a “damaged database file.”

“The FAA is continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage,” the FAA said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file.”

The Notice to Air Missions system provides safety information to flight crews.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







