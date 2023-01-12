We now know what caused the FAA outage

(TOWNHALL) – After all flights in the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday morning over a system failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said it traced the issue back to a “damaged database file.”

“The FAA is continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage,” the FAA said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Notice to Air Missions system provides safety information to flight crews.

TRENDING: Biden visits the Potemkin village created for his viewing

Read the full story ›