Now restricted docs found at Biden's HOME!

It just keeps getting worse. After revelations earlier this week that classified government documents were found at an office Joe Biden used before his presidential campaign, in a think tank, now there's news that similarly classified material has been found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Democrats for months have been demanding criminal prosecution of President Donald Trump for having some of his presidential documents at his home.

But there are differences. Trump said he declassified the documents he had. And vice presidents, as Biden was when the documents apparently were taken from the government and put in his office and home, do not have the authority to declassify.

A report from Just the News said the White House revealed that a number of "documents" were discovered "in a storage space" in Biden's Wilmington residence garage.

"During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings," special counsel Richard Sauber told the New York Times.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

Biden issued a statement claiming that he takes "seriously" the issue of classified government information.

According to the report, "The statement confirmed reports Wednesday that a second batch of classified documents had been found after the White House confirmed earlier this week that another batch of sensitive documents was found in Biden's former office on Nov. 2."

That discovery was concealed from the American public in the days leading up to the November midterm elections, and in fact was only confirmed in the past few days.

Details on what the classified documents contain or how many records were found haven't been released.

But Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Biden's decision to treat classified information in an apparently cavalier fashion – storing in it a garage – destroys any arguments Democrats may want to use to continue to persecute President Trump over his possession of papers from his own administration.

The FBI, in fact, staged a SWAT-style raid on Trump's Florida home last year claiming to be in pursuit of those documents. Agents then rifled through the personal belongings of Melania Trump during their "search."

"You cannot have two systems of justice unless the claims against Trump passed what I used to call the Clinton-Berger test," Dershowitz said on Wednesday's "Just the News, No Noise" TV show, Just the News reported. "Now it's the Clinton-Berger-Biden test. Unless his conduct is so much more egregious and unlawful than what the three Democrats were accused of doing, you can't have a criminal prosecution of Donald Trump."

Dershowitz pointed out that while Biden had the documents while he was vice president, he had no authority to declassify them, meaning they should have been held and used only in situations that are legally allowed. Those situations do not include a private foundation office or a residential garage.

"Even if there was some inkling that maybe Trump should be prosecuted for Mar-a-Lago, it's not going to happen now. [Democrat Attorney General] Merrick Garland is not going to want to be perceived as somebody who applies the law differently to Democrats and to Republicans."

Constitutional scholar and legal commentator Jonathan Turley noted while Biden said he was "surprised" by being caught with the documents, "The rest of us should be astonished."

"After all, it was Biden who expressed revulsion at the very thought of his predecessor possessing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: 'How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible,'" Turley wrote. "Biden is not the only one who appears hopelessly conflicted. With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible."

He explained, "Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also presumably knew about the Biden documents when he appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago 16 days later. At the time of the appointment of Jack Smith, some of us noted the inexplicable refusal of Garland to appoint a special counsel to look into alleged Biden influence peddling and other crimes. Garland continued to refuse an appointment for Biden even as he justified the appointment for Trump on the basis that Trump was running for the presidency. Joe Biden is the president. What is the difference?"

Biden, Turley noted, is "feigning ignorance."

Turley wrote, "The FBI has two immediate tasks: secure the highly classified documents and then determine whether they may have been compromised. Consider that Biden did not categorically deny asking for the documents to be taken at the end of this term as vice president. He also did not explain when he was briefed after they were found."

