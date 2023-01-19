A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nude awakening: Facebook to allow pictures of naked breasts for trans and non-binary people only

'So noble'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Meta's Oversight Board announced a new policy Wednesday that will allow transgender and non-binary people to display their naked breasts on Facebook and Instagram but will continue to forbid such posts by cis-gender women.

"The Oversight Board finds that removing these posts is not in line with Meta’s Community Standards, values or human rights responsibilities," the board wrote about posts from a couple that identifies as transgender and non-binary. "These cases also highlight fundamental issues with Meta’s policies."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They continued, "Meta’s internal guidance to moderators on when to remove content under the Sexual Solicitation policy is far broader than the stated rationale for the policy, or the publicly available guidance. This creates confusion for users and moderators and, as Meta has recognized, leads to content being wrongly removed."

TRENDING: Biden's claim that no visitor records exist 'strains credibility'

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







