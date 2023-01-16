A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Oh, hell: Young people turning to Satanism instead of Christianity

'A 200% increase in membership over the last five years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:27pm
(Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash)

(SUNDAY TELEGRAPH) -- “With our rituals, there’s never any murder, there’s never any sacrifice, there’s never any blood rites to Satan. We don’t worship the devil. We don’t cast magic spells ...”

In fact, as the Global Order of Satan UK – as well as other leaders and members of Satanic groups around the world insist – it would be difficult to spot a Satanist walking down the street.

Yet while the macabre occult rituals, virgin sacrifices, chalices of blood and belief in the actual Devil are a thing of the past, Satanism is luring increasing numbers of young people disillusioned with “outdated” and “dogmatic” traditional religions to join its fold by offering an “alternative” to “stuffy”, traditional faiths.

