Oh, hell: Young people turning to Satanism instead of Christianity

(SUNDAY TELEGRAPH) -- “With our rituals, there’s never any murder, there’s never any sacrifice, there’s never any blood rites to Satan. We don’t worship the devil. We don’t cast magic spells ...”

In fact, as the Global Order of Satan UK – as well as other leaders and members of Satanic groups around the world insist – it would be difficult to spot a Satanist walking down the street.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Yet while the macabre occult rituals, virgin sacrifices, chalices of blood and belief in the actual Devil are a thing of the past, Satanism is luring increasing numbers of young people disillusioned with “outdated” and “dogmatic” traditional religions to join its fold by offering an “alternative” to “stuffy”, traditional faiths.

TRENDING: In courts across U.S., religious liberty is on the docket in 2023

Read the full story ›