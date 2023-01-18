Oops! College pulls a dramatic 180 over firing of 'Islamophobic' prof

A college in Minnesota is backtracking its claims that a professor whose contract was not renewed was dismissed for being "Islamophobic."

The dispute has been raging on the campus of Hamline University for several weeks already, since the school refused to continue employment for Erika Lopez Prater.

A report from the Daily Caller News Foundation said she was dismissed after using a historic image of Muhammad during an art lesson in class.

One Muslim student complained, triggering the college attack on the professor.

TRENDING: Woman with no history of heart issues dies suddenly of cardiac arrest, friend calls on community for help

"Hamline said that Prater’s actions were 'Islamophobic' in a campus-wide email in response to the complaint, which Prater alleged caused her 'emotional distress' and hurt her professional and personal reputation," the report said.

Prater's allegations come in a lawsuit that has been filed against the school.

The school's criticism could "potentially resul[t] in her inability to obtain a tenure track position at any institution of higher education," the case charges.

Damages are being claimed under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the Minnesota Whistleblower Act, breach of contract and emotional distress.

Is Hamline University run by woke leftists uninterested in true education? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hamline has stood by its attack on the professor until now. In fact, it has claimed that the student's feelings about the image of Muhammad "should have superseded academic freedom," in the case. Then suddenly it said in a statement that its claim the professor was "Islamophobic" was "flawed."

"There have been many communications, articles and opinion pieces that have caused us to review and re-examine our actions. Hamline is a multi-cultural, multi-religious community that has been a leader in creating space for civil conversations. Like all organizations, sometimes we misstep. In the interest of hearing from and supporting our Muslim students, language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom. Based on all that we have learned, we have determined that our usage of the term ‘Islamophobic’ was therefore flawed," the school told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The school has been made the subject of a complaint to its accreditation team.

The complaint has been registered with the Higher Learning Commission accusing the college of "failing" Prater. And the ACLU has accused the school of "punishing educators" who use controversial material.

"The complaint with the Higher Learning Commission came from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews