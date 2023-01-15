Organs 'harvested' from unborn babies target of new lawsuit

Government watchdog Judicial Watch says it has filed a Freedom of Information Action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for "records" of communications involving the National Institute of Health.

It regards the issue of harvesting the organs of unborn children.

That issue erupted into the headlines in 2015 when the Center for Medical Progress released many videos, taken undercover, of abortionists discussing their profit motive for the harvesting, how much they got for the organs, and how much they wanted.

One abortionist infamously said she wanted higher payments because she wanted a Lamborghini.

The lawsuit involves communications from the NIH's Office of Extramural Research on the topic of human fetal organs.

"We have already established collusion between the University of Pittsburgh and the NIH over the fetal organ 'chop shop' in the University of Pittsburgh paid for with federal tax dollars," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The Biden administration turned the spigot back on for taxpayer funding of this barbarism, and we want the details."

The watchdog charged that in February, 2020, NIH records revealed, the agency paid thousands of dollars to a California-based firm to buy organs from unborn children to create "humanized mice."

The lawsuit was filed when the HHS refused to respond to a 2022 FOIA request.

The watchdog is looking for "communications concerning human fetal tissue between the Office of Extramural Research and any of the following entities: (1) University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), (2) University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, (3) the National Abortion Federation and (4) any Planned Parenthood entity."

In 2021, NIH dispatched a notice telling the "extramural research community (researchers outside NIH from across the United States and in some foreign countries who have been awarded grants through the NIH grant program) that HHS was reversing the Trump administration’s limits on fetal tissue research."

The Biden administration said, "all research applications for NIH grants and contracts proposing the use of human fetal tissue from elective abortions will be reviewed by an Ethics Advisory Board."

Judicial Watch reported in 2020, the FDA handed out contracts worth nearly $100,000 to Advanced Bioscience Resources to purchase "fresh and never frozen" tissue from unborn babies killed in abortions.

More deals came about during 2021, and Judicial Watch and the CMP, in a separate case, "uncovered HHS documents that revealed nearly $3 million in federal funds were spent on the University of Pittsburgh’s quest to become a 'Tissue Hub' for human fetal tissue ranging from 6 to 42 weeks gestation."

Also involved were communications from the FDA "involving 'humanized mice' research with human fetal heads, organs and tissue, including communications and contracts with human fetal tissue provider Advanced Bioscience Resources."

Judicial Watch said just last year, an executive at the University of Pittsburgh, asked Francis Collins, then head of the NIH, for help to fight "efforts to undermine important science using fetal tissue."

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

