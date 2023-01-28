A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Parents say 'dream' school district has become a 'woke' nightmare

'The joke's on us'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2023 at 2:44pm
(FOX NEWS) – Iowa parents are outraged at their school district after a board member claimed the public education system is not supposed to teach kids "what the parents want."

Parents in the Linn-Mar School District in Marion sounded off Friday on comments posted by board member Rachel Wall on Facebook diminishing the parental role in public education.

"The purpose of a public ed is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community," Wall's post said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







