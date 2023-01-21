A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Park rangers find nearly 6-pound 'Toadzilla'

Poisonous amphibian is an invasive species

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2023 at 11:49am
Giant invasive and poisonous cane toad caught in Australia (video screenshot)

(UPI) – Rangers at a national park in Queensland, Australia, found a massive 5.9-pound cane toad that they said might be the largest ever on record.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said in a post on its website that Conway National Park rangers stopped their vehicle for a snake crossing a road near Airlie Beach and spotted a "monster cane toad" nearby.

"I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe how big and heavy it was," ranger Kylee Gray said.

