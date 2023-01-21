Park rangers find nearly 6-pound 'Toadzilla'

(UPI) – Rangers at a national park in Queensland, Australia, found a massive 5.9-pound cane toad that they said might be the largest ever on record.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said in a post on its website that Conway National Park rangers stopped their vehicle for a snake crossing a road near Airlie Beach and spotted a "monster cane toad" nearby.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe how big and heavy it was," ranger Kylee Gray said.

TRENDING: Why 'trust the science' is nonsensical

Read the full story ›