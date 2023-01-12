A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Passion of the Christ' sequel 'Resurrection' set to begin filming this spring

Will depict days immediately following Christ's crucifixion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:59am
Seen from "The Passion of the Christ"

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” is set to begin filming this spring and will depict the days immediately following Christ's crucifixion.

World of Reel reported that actor, director and producer Mel Gibson is expected to begin production on the highly anticipated sequel "Resurrection" in the next few months.

"Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with 'Braveheart' screenwriter Randall Wallace,” World of Reel added. “There have already been six drafts.”

Read the full story ›

