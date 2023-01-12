'Passion of the Christ' sequel 'Resurrection' set to begin filming this spring

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” is set to begin filming this spring and will depict the days immediately following Christ's crucifixion.

World of Reel reported that actor, director and producer Mel Gibson is expected to begin production on the highly anticipated sequel "Resurrection" in the next few months.

"Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with 'Braveheart' screenwriter Randall Wallace,” World of Reel added. “There have already been six drafts.”

