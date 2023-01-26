PayPal hack exposes customer names, social security numbers

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Some 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been hacked by a method known as “credential stuffing,” resulting in exposed names and Social Security numbers, according to a notification posted on a government website.

Through its lawyers, the California-based payment processor sent a notice to Maine’s attorney general. The company also sent a letter, dated Jan. 19, about the data breach to affected users.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The accounts were breached sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 2022, the letter said. The company said that it was able to deal with the attack soon after it occurred, according to the letter.

TRENDING: How does Trump stand against Biden in 2024 presidential race?

Read the full story ›