MoneyANARCHY IN AMERICA
PayPal hack exposes customer names, social security numbers

Information breached by method known as 'credential stuffing'

WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Some 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been hacked by a method known as “credential stuffing,” resulting in exposed names and Social Security numbers, according to a notification posted on a government website.

Through its lawyers, the California-based payment processor sent a notice to Maine’s attorney general. The company also sent a letter, dated Jan. 19, about the data breach to affected users.

The accounts were breached sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 2022, the letter said. The company said that it was able to deal with the attack soon after it occurred, according to the letter.

Read the full story ›

