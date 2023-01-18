A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE GREAT AMERICAN COVER-UP
People wearing masks may have trouble identifying other UNMAKSED faces

Influences ability to recognize other folks' countenance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:17pm
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., listens as President Joe Biden addresses Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The use of face masks as a way to preserve public and private health against the spread of COVID-19 became widespread during the period of the pandemic. A recent study carried out by the University of York found that it can be more difficult to identify someone while you are wearing a mask, even if the other person isn't wearing one.

Prior studies have shown that adults and children have difficulties identifying faces while parts of their own faces were covered by masks like those worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it doesn't get better over time. The new series of trials done in York shines a light on how the ability to identify people gets impacted when wearing a mask, regardless of whether the identified person is masked or not.

"We wanted to investigate the influence of wearing a mask on the identification of faces, something that as far as we know wasn't done in the past, in order to see how a masked observer's perceptual abilities differ in relation to others," said the professor's assistant Erez Freud of the Health Faculty in York, who wrote the study together with Bachelor students Daniela di Giammarino and Karmel Kamiler.

Read the full story ›

