Pfizer CEO has epic reaction after being ambushed by conservative journalists at Davos

A team of intrepid conservative journalists has provided some long-overdue media accountability to a Big Pharma CEO attending the elite World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

Rebel News, led by Canadian conservative Ezra Levant, ventured to the Swiss ski resort town where they encountered Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that distributes a controversial COVID-19 vaccine. As Bourla walked, they did an extended "ambush interview" with him, asking him questions most liberal journalists would not dream of asking.

Levant and Rebel News' Australian representative Avi Yemini pelted the uncooperative Bourla with one tough question after another, but he answered none of them. Levant tweeted: "Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has never had an unscripted media interview in his life. Until today. We asked him 29 questions. And he could answer none of them."

Watch the video embedded in the tweet below.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has never had an unscripted media interview in his life. Until today. We asked him 29 questions. And he could answer none of them. pic.twitter.com/MM3nbWVIPg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 18, 2023

Bourla never responded except to say a couple of times, "Have a nice day."

Here's a sampling of the questions that were not answered by Bourla:

[Levant:] "When did you know that the vaccines did not stop transmission [of COVID, as was widely claimed, including by Pfizer itself, which said they were "100 percent effective"]?

[Levant:] "How long did you know that without saying so publicly?"

[Levant:] "We now know that the vaccines didn't stop transmission, but why did you keep it secret?"

[Yemini:] "Is it time to apologize to the world, sir, to give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into your vaccine that doesn't work, your ineffective vaccine?"

[Yemini:] "Are you not ashamed of what you've done the last couple of years?"

[Levant:] "Are you worried about product liability? Are you worried about myocarditis?"

In a separate video on Rebel News' website, Levant announced his new project monitoring the World Economic Forum. Its mission: "To do our best to shine the light of scrutiny on this secret group of oligarchs and billionaires and corporate lobbyists and every schemer and scammer who have built a sort of parallel United Nations where they try to rule the world."

Despite the lack of response from the Pfizer CEO, Rebel News' video was well appreciated by conservatives who yearn for accountability for the unelected leftist elites that are attempting to "reset" the world order (without input from everyday citizens in the many countries that are affected by their plans).

Tweeted Mas: "This is cathartic to watch. I'm beyond grateful to you both for the endless hunt for truth on behalf of humanity these last few years. What's even better, is so few people realize this is only the beginning of the fight. We're just warming up."

This is cathartic to watch. I'm beyond grateful to you both for the endless hunt for truth on behalf of humanity these last few years. What's even better, is so few people realize this is only the beginning of the fight. We're just warming up. — Mäz (@MazUmlaut) January 19, 2023

