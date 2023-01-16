Pilot group: Elites secretly demanding UNVAXXED pilots, flight crews

The chief of an organization of pilots assembled to battle corporate demands for COVID shots says now the elites from around the world are demanding their charter jet flight crews NOT be vaccinated.

According to a report from the Gateway Pundit, it was Josh Yoder, president of US Freedom Flyers, who said wealthy businessmen have reached out to the organization seeking unvaxxed pilots and crew.

It was a social media statement that assumed it was the world's wealthy going to the World Economic Forum who wanted those specialized crews, but Yoder quickly corrected that.

"Click bait journalism is a scourge. I never said that the WEF/Davos has reached out looking for unvaccinated pilots. What I did say was that wealth6y businessman have reached out to me for that purpose…."

The people going to Davos…for the WEF Conference do NOT want vaccinated Pilots. “We’re getting calls now from wealthy businessman who require unvaccinated pilots and crew” to fly planes. pic.twitter.com/UgUI3RNkBG — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 15, 2023

The Gateway Pundit added, "Alan Dana, a former pilot for Jetstar, a Singapore-based airline, went on 'Maria Zeee Uncensored' last week and revealed that wealthy businessmen were actively seeking out pilots who had not received the vaccine."

The Gateway Pundit noted it has documented extensively on cases in which pilots either collapse, or even die, while flying, creating an extreme danger for crew and passengers.

While proof that the collapses are due to the COVID shots hasn't been documented, many others who have gotten the shots – like athletes -- also have collapsed after taking the experimental shots.

"The elite seeking out unvaccinated pilots serves as yet another example why we should judge people primarily by their actions rather than words," the report said.

