Plastic surgery at 5 years old? Beauty industry's youngest clients

Parents say looking good sometimes outweighs the risks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2023 at 11:42am
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(Y NET NEWS) – Bliss Garcia from Texas was just two years old when she first asked for her eyebrows to be waxed. She simply watched her mother waxing her elder sister and asked to join the party. At first, her mother, 31-year-old Leah Garcia, refused. But, eventually the mother gave in after the little girl nagged her a bit more.

Bliss is now three and regularly participates in family “waxing day” when the women of the family all depilate together. You’d never know any of this if the mother hadn’t posted about it on social media app TikTok.

In a video that went viral in minutes, we see Leah place waxing strips between little Bliss’s eyes, and skillfully strip them. The text above the video provocatively read: “I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let my 3-year-old walk around with a unibrow like my parents did!"

Read the full story ›

