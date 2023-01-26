Police find razor blades inside pumps at several gas stations

(FOX NEWS) – Police in North Carolina are warning the community that someone is placing razor blades on gas pump handles across the western part of the state.

The Forest City Police Department posted a community advisory on Tuesday stating that officers have "located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the post said.

TRENDING: How does Trump stand against Biden in 2024 presidential race?

Read the full story ›