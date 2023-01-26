A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.
Police find razor blades inside pumps at several gas stations

'Evil thing to do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:20pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Police in North Carolina are warning the community that someone is placing razor blades on gas pump handles across the western part of the state.

The Forest City Police Department posted a community advisory on Tuesday stating that officers have "located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles."

"We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the post said.

