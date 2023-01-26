Pompeo: Schiff leaked classified info from Intel Committee

When committee assignments were being made in the new, GOP-majority House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would not allow Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to continue to be on the Intelligence Committee.

Schiff, of course, was one of the key pushers behind the conspiracy theory created by Democrats and the FBI that Donald Trump's campaign in 2016 was colluding with Russia against two-time loser Hillary Clinton.

McCarthy called it a matter of integrity – and cited Schiff's lack thereof.

Now the Washington Examiner has reported that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has endorsed McCarthy's conclusions.

In fact, Pompeo said Schiff leaked classified information while he was chair of the Intel Committee.

The Examiner reported, "Pompeo did not provide any proof or explanation as to what was in the allegedly-leaked documents. However, he said during a Fox News interview that Schiff 'almost ruined the committee' with his leadership."

Pompeo said, "Adam Schiff lied to the American people, and during my time as CIA director and secretary of state, I know that he leaked classified information that had been provided to him."

He said he didn't take immediately action because of the "complicated process" that existed.

A statement from Schiff's office called Pompeo's charges "patently false and defamatory."

McCarthy also booted Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the Intel Committee, over his relationship with a Chinese spy.

The Blaze reported Pompeo explained when information was given to Schiff and his staff, "that information showed up in places it should not have, 'with alarming regularity.'"

