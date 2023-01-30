Pop artist paints 'The Simpsons' characters as Holocaust victims

(YNET NEWS) -- Just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Milan’s Holocaust memorial debuted an eye-grabbing new addition on some of its exterior walls: murals of characters from “The Simpsons” dressed as Jews under Nazi rule.

But the Shoah Memorial Foundation said the well-known Italian pop artist who painted the murals didn’t reach out before creating the series of images, some of which show Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa Simpson in concentration camp garb.

“We were not involved in the decision process, and found the painting yesterday morning along with everybody else,” a spokesperson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Friday.

