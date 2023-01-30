A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pop artist paints 'The Simpsons' characters as Holocaust victims

'The horror of the Jewish genocide must be transmitted without filters to the new generations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:35pm
Characters from 'The Simpsons' portrayed as Holocaust victims (Courtesy aleXsandro Palombo)

(YNET NEWS) -- Just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Milan’s Holocaust memorial debuted an eye-grabbing new addition on some of its exterior walls: murals of characters from “The Simpsons” dressed as Jews under Nazi rule.

But the Shoah Memorial Foundation said the well-known Italian pop artist who painted the murals didn’t reach out before creating the series of images, some of which show Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa Simpson in concentration camp garb.

“We were not involved in the decision process, and found the painting yesterday morning along with everybody else,” a spokesperson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Friday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







