Pop singer recalls hating herself as a teen and overcoming painful diagnosis

'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2023 at 8:19pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Billie Eilish is opening up about the complicated feelings she had about her body as a teenager.

During a recent interview with Vogue for its first-ever video cover, Eilish spoke about her relationship with her body and what it took for her to work through the negativity associated with it. She explained that years of injuries left her in a lot of pain and hatred toward her body.

Prior to breaking into the music industry with the 2015 release of "Ocean Eyes," Eilish had aspirations of being a dancer. Unfortunately, an injury to her growth plate at the age of 13 forced her to reevaluate her dreams and find a new passion.

