Pope Francis contradicts Catholic teaching on the death penalty yet again

'Always inadmissible since it attacks the inviolability and the dignity of the person'

Published January 12, 2023
(LIFESITE NEWS) – Pope Francis has once again contradicted Catholic teaching regarding the permissibility of the death penalty, claiming that it is “always inadmissible since it attacks the inviolability and the dignity of the person.”

The 86-year-old Pontiff made the claim in his annual meeting with the diplomatic corps of ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, otherwise known as his state of the world address.

His lengthy speech was divided into sections, with his critique of the death penalty falling under the section entitled “peace in truth.”

Read the full story ›

Pope Francis contradicts Catholic teaching on the death penalty yet again
