A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTHE GREAT COMMISSION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pope warns followers of Jesus not to convert nonbelievers

Calls it a 'pagan' activity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 1:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

(DAILY FETCHED) – Pope Francis warned Jesus Christ followers not to convince someone to become a Christian, insisting it is a “pagan” activity. “To evangelize is not to proselytize,” the Pope told crowds gathered in the Vatican for his weekly general audience.

“To proselytize is something pagan; it is neither religious nor evangelical,” the Pope said. “This is not about proselytism, as I said, so that others become ‘one of us’ – no, this is not Christian. It is about loving so that they might be happy children of God.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Proselytizing, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, means to try to persuade someone to change their religious or political beliefs or way of living to your own.”

TRENDING: Congressman zeroes in on Chinese Communists influencing Biden

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DeSantis administration demands data on university-sponsored sex changes
Pope warns followers of Jesus not to convert nonbelievers
Abortion as birth control: 42% of women had 1, 10% had 2, 8% had 3 abortions
Gen Z, Millennials become more pro-life after learning about abortion law
Major city aims to give 10,000 free abortions a year through new program
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×