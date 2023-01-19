Pope warns followers of Jesus not to convert nonbelievers

(DAILY FETCHED) – Pope Francis warned Jesus Christ followers not to convince someone to become a Christian, insisting it is a “pagan” activity. “To evangelize is not to proselytize,” the Pope told crowds gathered in the Vatican for his weekly general audience.

“To proselytize is something pagan; it is neither religious nor evangelical,” the Pope said. “This is not about proselytism, as I said, so that others become ‘one of us’ – no, this is not Christian. It is about loving so that they might be happy children of God.”

Proselytizing, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, means to try to persuade someone to change their religious or political beliefs or way of living to your own.”

