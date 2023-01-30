Popular '90s child actor has sights set on Adam Schiff's seat: Report

Actor Ben Savage, best known for playing the lead role of Cory Matthews in the beloved 90's sitcom "Boy Meets World," has his sights set on a Congressional seat -- one that is currently occupied by Adam Schiff.

According to FEC filings made on Jan. 18, the 42-year-old actor made his bid official for Congress.

Savage will be running as a Democrat in California's 30th District seat.

It is worth noting that, while Schiff technically occupies that seat currently, he is widely expected to make a play for Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat, according to Deadline. Feinstein has not officially announced what's next for her yet.

Savage, for his part, however, has been relatively mum on this bid for Congress.

TRENDING: WATCH: EV spontaneously erupts on freeway: It takes 6,000 gallons of water to put it out

"Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community," Savage's representative Justin Baxter told EW.

Not just that, but Savage appears to be a non-factor on Twitter, a curious choice for any prospective politician.

On Twitter, an account that appears to be Savage's (it is unverified) hasn't tweeted since 2018.

However, Savage does appear to be more active on Instagram, but his profile did appear to be suffering some technical issues that made it difficult to look up.

Do you like it when celebrities enter politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (1 Votes) 90% (9 Votes)

Digging further, there's still no site or page up denoting Savage's pending run for Congress.

Savage does have a site up, but it's about his failed campaign for West Hollywood City Council.

While Savage's bid for Schiff's seat will undoubtedly be a completely different beast than running for City Council, Savage's past failed campaign still provides an interesting glimpse into the kind of campaign he could potentially run.

"I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them," Savage posted on his West Hollywood City Council site.

Savage then cited some common refrains when discussing some of America's ongoing maladies -- maladies like inflation, safety, and the overall cost of living.

"I’m a longtime resident, union member and concerned citizen who believes West Hollywood deserves leaders who will deliver results. The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues."

2023 thus far has been an eventful one for Savage.

According to People Magazine, shortly before those FEC filings were made, Savage actually proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

People notes that three others have filed similar paperwork to go for Schiff's, meaning Savage will certainly have some competition for the seat.

In fact, one of Savage's former "Boy Meets World" co-stars, Maitland Ward, told TMZ that while she supports Savage's bid for Congress, she did seem rather doubtful of Savage's chances.

Savage became a household name during the run of "Boy Meets World," which aired from 1993 to 2000. He played the role of the show's main lead, Cory Matthews, as the show focused on the trials and tribulations of navigating adolescence.

Due in no small part to the popularity of the show, Savage was brought in for the show's sequel series "Girl Meets World," which lasted from 2014 to 2017. In that sequel series, Savage reprises his role as Cory Matthews, albeit a much older version who is now a father. The sequel show focused on Matthews' daughter, but failed to capture the same magic as the original series.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.