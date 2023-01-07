Most-popular podcasts focus on faith and the Bible!

The most popular podcasts available on two secular sources, Apply and Spotify, focus on faith and the Bible, according to a new report.

The Washington Examiner explained that podcasts "designed to help people engage with their faith on a daily basis have secured three of the top five most popular podcasts" on each platform.

On Apple, "The Catechism in a Year" is No. 1, and it's No. 2 on Spotify, the report said.

"Behind it are 'The Bible Recap' and 'The Bible in a Year' podcasts," the Examiner said.

The Chartable.com site also lists "The Catechism in a Year," "The Bible Recap," and "The Bible in a Year" as the top three most popular shows, the report said.

"It speaks to the deep longing we all have to respond to God's plan for each one of us – a plan revealed so beautifully in the treasure that is the Catechism," explained Jonathan Strate, the chief of Ascension.

His company's production is a daily 20-minute episode of Father Mike Schmitz reading through the Catechism, adding prayers and reflections, the Examiner reported.

Chartable also listed "The Bible in a Year" podcast as its top 2022 global podcast for Religion & Spirituality."

