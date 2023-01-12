A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Prayer that began after Hamlin's collapse hasn’t stopped

Buffalo Bills team chaplain: Faith more prevalent in NFL than casual observer may think

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
NFL players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans pray for Damar Hamlin before their game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

NFL players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans pray for Damar Hamlin before their game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(RELIGION NEWS) – Faith and prayer are more prevalent in the NFL than the casual observer may think, said Buffalo Bills team chaplain Len Vanden Bos after the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a routine play.

But since Hamlin fell to the turf in Cincinnati Jan. 2, Vanden Bos said he has witnessed a unifying desire for prayer among both players and fans.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“It’s been a very emotional week,” Vanden Bos said Jan. 10. “We’ve had a challenging year with a lot of adversity, but our team has overcome it.”

TRENDING: U.S. automakers vow to make cars people don't want

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The sterility epidemic
Co-host on 'The View' asks if GOP planted classified docs in Biden's garage
Absurd scenes as police clash with climate protesters barricaded in abandoned German village
Prayer that began after Hamlin's collapse hasn’t stopped
Migrants are 'drinking all day,' 'having sex in the stairs' in taxpayer-funded hotels
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×