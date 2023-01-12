Prayer that began after Hamlin's collapse hasn’t stopped

(RELIGION NEWS) – Faith and prayer are more prevalent in the NFL than the casual observer may think, said Buffalo Bills team chaplain Len Vanden Bos after the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a routine play.

But since Hamlin fell to the turf in Cincinnati Jan. 2, Vanden Bos said he has witnessed a unifying desire for prayer among both players and fans.

“It’s been a very emotional week,” Vanden Bos said Jan. 10. “We’ve had a challenging year with a lot of adversity, but our team has overcome it.”

