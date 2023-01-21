A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prayer breakfast preceding March for Life disrupted by pro-abortion protesters

'Abortion is forever'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2023 at 1:00pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The prayer service that precedes the annual March for Life event in Washington, D.C., was disrupted Friday by several protesters. "My body, my choice," yelled one female, which resulted in organizers of the 28th annual National Prayer Service calling for security.

"Bless you," a prayer service attendee said as the apparent pro-abortion protester left DAR Constitution Hall, along the national Mall, where much of the march will take place later today. 

Two other protesters at the prayer service shouted "Abortion is forever."

WND News Services
