A ROYAL PAIN
Prince Harry makes big admission about brother William

Says he wants his father and brother 'back,' alleges planting of stories in upcoming interviews

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:38pm
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Harry will be sitting down for two tell-all interviews this upcoming weekend.

In one of the sit-downs, the Duke of Sussex states he wants his brother and father "back," while also alleging stories were planted as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to step back from royal duties. Both interviews are set to air ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," on Jan. 10.

Harry's two interviews will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8, when he will be speaking with ITV's Tom Bradby as well as Anderson Cooper for his first U.S. interview on "60 Minutes."

