Prince Harry makes big admission about brother William

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Harry will be sitting down for two tell-all interviews this upcoming weekend.

In one of the sit-downs, the Duke of Sussex states he wants his brother and father "back," while also alleging stories were planted as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to step back from royal duties. Both interviews are set to air ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," on Jan. 10.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Harry's two interviews will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8, when he will be speaking with ITV's Tom Bradby as well as Anderson Cooper for his first U.S. interview on "60 Minutes."

TRENDING: The legislative game politicians play

Read the full story ›