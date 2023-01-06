Pro-football player who called for COVID jab resisters to be jailed found dead

Another young man, a pro football player who denounced opponents of the experimental COVID-19 shots during the pandemic, has been found dead.

Hundreds of young athletes, mostly men, have reported heart malfunctions, sometimes fatal, during their sports activities. Many, many more have simply died.

Such appears to be the case for Uche Nwaneri, 38, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the National Football League.

He had adopted an extreme position on the COVID shots, demanding "jail" for anyone who refused corporate or government mandates to be part of the experiments.

TRENDING: On Biden-induced inflation and fiat currency

Now LifeSiteNews reports he was found "unresponsive" in his home Dec. 30 in Indianapolis, Indiana, by his wife, and an autopsy report said there were "no signs of foul play."

Preliminary results suggest "a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results," the report said.

He had been demanding about the shots.

"Ok so let's get these vaccine mandates and vaccine passports up and running ASAP. We seeing children DIE daily from the unvaccinated selfishness. Pregnant women at risk too. PROTECT LIFE. MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses, to protect LIFE," he claimed.

Are people finally recognizing how dangerous the COVID vaccines are? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 78% (516 Votes) 22% (144 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ok so lets get these vaccine mandates and Vaccine passports up and running ASAP. We seeing children DIE daily from the unvaccinated selfishness. Pregnant women at risk too. PROTECT LIFE. MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses, to protect LIFE — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) September 1, 2021

Actually there have been many side effects from the vaccinations, including heart problems for young people, especially men.

He played at Purdue before spending seven seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL.

LifeSiteNews reported, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nwaneri advocated for vaccine mandates, exaggerating the danger of COVID-19 for children and suggesting that those who refused the shots should be thrown in jail."

He also lashed out at pro-lifers for responding to masking schemes with the pro-abortion slogan "my body, my choice."

He said, then, "It’s crazy to me a bunch of men literally tell a woman what she cant and cant do with her own body [sic], yet you ask them same MFers to put a mask on and they literally say, 'My body, my choice.' The irony is beyond anything I ever seen."

The report noted Nwaneri's death is "the latest in an alarming trend of sudden deaths among athletes, coinciding with the rollout of the COVID vaccines and raising suspicion that the shots led to heart failure among young athletes."

It noted Dr. Joseph Mercola has documented that more than 700 athletes have "collapsed on the field during a game from March 2021 to March 2022."

The issue has developed so significantly that it's now being called Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!