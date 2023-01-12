Professor: Gen Z is useless, mentally fragile, causing a 'national crisis'

(THE LID) – A New York professor says that Generation Z is too brittle and jeopardizes America’s future, especially if a war happens because they will be useless in combat.

Backing up that statement is, “Pentagon and Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau believe that Generation Z’s skeletons are weaker for various reasons. The dubbed 'Nintendo Generation' has listed that a sedentary lifestyle has affected the skeletons of the current-day soldiers, making them easier to break when transitioning from a civilian lifestyle into the military.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Jonathan Haidt, a prominent social psychologist at New York University, explained it in the Wall Street Journal, saying that Gen Z could be the death of us all.

TRENDING: Biden visits the Potemkin village created for his viewing

Read the full story ›