A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Professor: Gen Z is useless, mentally fragile, causing a 'national crisis'

Even skeletons are weaker due to sedentary lifestyle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(THE LID) – A New York professor says that Generation Z is too brittle and jeopardizes America’s future, especially if a war happens because they will be useless in combat.

Backing up that statement is, “Pentagon and Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau believe that Generation Z’s skeletons are weaker for various reasons. The dubbed 'Nintendo Generation' has listed that a sedentary lifestyle has affected the skeletons of the current-day soldiers, making them easier to break when transitioning from a civilian lifestyle into the military.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Jonathan Haidt, a prominent social psychologist at New York University, explained it in the Wall Street Journal, saying that Gen Z could be the death of us all.

TRENDING: Biden visits the Potemkin village created for his viewing

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelenskyy in Capitol
Top Navy officer: U.S. is shipping so many weapons to Ukraine, defense companies can't keep up
Hundreds rally in support of conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson
Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm used money to fund luxury lifestyle
Dell to phase out all China-made computer chips
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×