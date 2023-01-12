Professor tells straight students to 'watch gay or lesbian porn' to learn how to be bisexual

(FOX NEWS) – Penn State professor Sam Richards challenged straight students in his sociology class to watch gay or lesbian porn to discover a new side to their sexuality.

"If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that, ‘Oh, d---, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’"

"We are all at some level nonbinary," Richards said, summing up the views of certain "sociologists." "We’re all, very much, easily bisexual."

