Professor wants to tackle healthcare racism with 'AEIOU' principles

'A is for accountability and anti-racism, E is for engagement...'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2023 at 2:05pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A medical school professor wants to tackle racism in the healthcare system using his “AEIOU” system, a version of “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Dr. Tung Nguyen, a professor at the University of California San Francisco, said “anti-racism efforts start with engaging underserved communities and nurturing diverse trainees in health research and health care,” according a paraphrase of his comments by Nature.

Nguyen, as the newly appointed vice-chancellor for research inclusion, diversity, equity and anti-racism, helped develop his principles to combat racism within the American healthcare system. “A is for accountability and anti-racism, E is for engagement, I is for individual-centered institutional change, O is opportunity, and U is unity,” he told Nature.

Read the full story ›

