Putin orders temporary ceasefire in Ukraine in observation of Orthodox Christmas

Zelenskyy calls move a 'cynical trap'

Published January 5, 2023 at 4:42pm
Vladimir Putin (photo courtesy Kremlin.ru)

(FOX NEWS) – Russia President Vladimir Putin on Thursday allegedly called on Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to order a ceasefire in Ukraine in observation of Orthodox Christmas.

"Given the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7," a statement from the Kremlin chief said according to Russian media outlet RIA.

According to Putin, the Russian Orthodox bishop called for a Christmas truce so that the "Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ."

