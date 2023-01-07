A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

Calls it important stabilizing force for society

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 4:51pm
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) – President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message designed to rally people behind his vision of modern Russia.

The Kremlin issued Putin's message after the Russian leader attended an Orthodox Christmas Eve service on his own inside a Kremlin cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration.

In his message, accompanied on the Kremlin website by an image of him standing before religious icons, Putin made it clear he saw the Russian Orthodox Church as an important stabilizing force for society at a time he has cast as a historical clash between Russia and the West over Ukraine and other issues.

