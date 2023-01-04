A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Queen Elizabeth's chaplain sounds alarm on King Charles: 'Christianity is under assault'

'You're either defender of the faith or you're not'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:34pm
Joe Biden greets Britian's Prince Charles, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(CBN NEWS) -- The former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out about King Charles III's multifaith and multiculturalism, warning that those ideas could spell the end of the British monarchy.

Gavin Ashenden, who served as Elizabeth's chaplain for nine years, told GB News after the king's first Christmas speech, "I think that if this slow movement into multiculturalism and multifaith goes on, we'll lose the monarchy because, in the end, I don't think it will be true to itself."

Charles succeeded to the throne following the queen's death on Sept. 8.

Queen Elizabeth's chaplain sounds alarm on King Charles: 'Christianity is under assault'
