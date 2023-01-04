Queen Elizabeth's chaplain sounds alarm on King Charles: 'Christianity is under assault'

(CBN NEWS) -- The former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out about King Charles III's multifaith and multiculturalism, warning that those ideas could spell the end of the British monarchy.

Gavin Ashenden, who served as Elizabeth's chaplain for nine years, told GB News after the king's first Christmas speech, "I think that if this slow movement into multiculturalism and multifaith goes on, we'll lose the monarchy because, in the end, I don't think it will be true to itself."

'You're either a defender of the faith, or you're not.' Following the King's Speech, Gavin Ashenden, former Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, says he is concerned the Royal Family is becoming a 'multi-culturally, multi-faith monarchy.' pic.twitter.com/sR7x4wBOuY — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 25, 2022

Charles succeeded to the throne following the queen's death on Sept. 8.

