Radicalized Dems are killing America: More outrage needed

People say, "What you don't know can't hurt you." God warns, "My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge" (Hosea 4:6). Joe Biden and the radicalized Democratic Party are manipulating us, and tragically, scores don't realize it.

Architects of socialism/communism believe if you separate people from their history they're easily persuaded. Ignorance breeds apathy and apathy brings calamity. We see this with our dismal economy (Goldman and Morgan, iconic firms, just reported fourth quarter drops of 66% and 40%), the border catastrophe and skyrocketing crime. Progressives want to purge our heritage to replace it with the delusion of "utopia."

As the Roman Empire declined, the rulers' strategy of "Give them bread and circuses" worked for a time. They used deception and distraction to keep people ignorant of what was going down. Sound familiar with Biden and his inept press secretary's propaganda, coupled with round-the-clock Netflix entertainment and nonstop NFL games?

Are you aware the goal of the radical Democratic Party is to transform America from free-market capitalism to big-government socialism? What you don't know can't hurt you, right? Are you paying attention to how they're advancing their cause while millions seem oblivious to what's really going on?

Some seem to be stirring

Amidst the fog, some Americans are beginning to awaken. Scores are scratching their heads regarding increasing numbers of mysterious and sudden deaths across the country. As a result, smaller numbers of people are responding to this administration pushing the COVID vax – followed by endless boosters.

With recent "Twitter Files" revelations about government and media corruption, many are no longer trusting these institutions. Read my recent commentary on the investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden and you'll know why. Plus, according to CBS News, 20 classified documents have been discovered in Biden's possession after he blasted Trump for the same thing!

Some people are starting to come to their senses as Biden continues to spin his bogus narratives of how great things are going. In the most recent poll, 81% of Americans admit "This is not going to be a good year!"

We need God-given urgency and outrage at what's unfolding because of two years of Biden and radical "progressive" policies! As we awaken to the brutal realities of what's happening to America, may we pray fervently and communicate clearly so others understand the gravity of the situation.

'Democracy Dies in Darkness'

The above subtitle is the motto of the once-revered Washington Post. What follows is my attempt to pick up the mandate they've forsaken to jolt us out of darkness and jumpstart us into the light.

Did you know …Under the control of the radicalized secularist, socialist Democratic Party, America is unraveling. It is morally compromised on almost every front with rampant corruption, lying, hypocrisy, depravity and erosion of our rights. Our country has been hijacked from our Judeo-Christian heritage, and we are losing America. As Reagan warned: "If we ever forget that we are 'One Nation Under God,' then we will be a nation gone under."

Did you know …We have the highest inflation in 40 years; increasing interest rates and unemployment claims; home sales are plummeting; we forfeited our energy independence; households lost $7 trillion in wealth/assets (worst since Great Depression); stock market is down 25%; average household expenses were $7,800 more than the previous year; economic forecast: worse in 2023; terrible turbulence ahead; World Bank reports warning of global recession (Bloomberg).

Did you know …America is now $31 trillion in debt, and we are fast approaching an apocalyptic day of reckoning because of Biden's out-of-control spending. He has spent an unprecedented $6.2 trillion in less than two years! He just spent $1.7 trillion on an omnibus bill including wasteful projects like a $3.6 million jogging trail honoring Michelle Obama! The most previously spent in a similar time period was $2.8 trillion by Obama, which was a record. This obscene spending is a calculated attempt to collapse the economy and then replace it with big-government socialist control.

Did you know …Biden's "open door" vote-getting immigration scheme violates immigration laws and is a catastrophe wherein he has allowed 6 million illegals to cross freely into America as "asylum seekers," costing us taxpayers hundreds of billions of our hard-earned money to provide "free" medical, food, transportation, education, housing, delivery of babies, child care (plus costs related to crime). This government has absolutely no idea where the migrants are. It's a shocking reality that the Democratic Party is basically now a business partner with the Mexican cartels controlling that nation. Now there is a new surge as immigrants in droves are starting to come from Haiti and Cuba by sea! Additionally, literally hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have been killed through fentanyl, sex trafficking, criminal activity (cartels and drug distribution) alongside the collapse of our national security at our southern borders. This national endangerment is "dereliction of duty" and constitutes an impeachable offense. Currently, 44% of Americans struggle to pay their own health care bills (we have no church salary and must pay over $8,000), while Biden doled out $324 million taxpayer dollars for "free" medical and dental coverage for lawbreaking foreigners last year. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, their objective is to grant "amnesty" to 15 million immigrants currently here. This will incentivize millions more to come and get citizenship and benefits. If you take 6 million in two years, in 10 years that's 30 million more illegals who come for their welfare-state benefits. The America you've known will be no more, and there will be one-party socialist rule. Is this what you want for your children and grandchildren?

What you don't know can't hurt you, right? Wrong!

Here's the deal: The founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcos, said, "Biden's the worst president in America's history." I think he's one of three. It's time to stand up courageously and tell others these truths. There's still hope for another Great Awakening if we really awaken while there's still time. May we not end up like those addressed in the prophet Ezekiel's day:

"And I sought for a man among them, that should build up the wall, and stand in the gap before Me for the land, that I should not destroy it; but I found none" (Ezekiel 22:30).

