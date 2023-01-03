'We refused to retract the truth': Christian outlet back on Twitter after ban for 'calling a man a man'

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Christian Post has been reinstated to Twitter nine months after the social media giant reportedly punished the faith-based media outlet for tweeting a story about U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male who identifies as female.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Our Twitter account has just been reinstated after a 9-month suspension because we correctly called Biden official Rachel Levine a man — and we refused to retract this truth,” The Christian Post announced Dec. 31 in a series of tweets.

Our Twitter account has just been reinstated after a 9-month suspension because we correctly called Biden official Rachel Levine a man — and we refused to retract this truth. Here’s why:

🧵 ⬇️ — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) December 31, 2022

TRENDING: The legislative game politicians play

The outlet went on to explain its reasons for refusing to delete the offending tweet, expressing the quest to stand by journalistic truth and Christian ethics.

Read the full story ›