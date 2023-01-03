A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'We refused to retract the truth': Christian outlet back on Twitter after ban for 'calling a man a man'

Powerfully explains why it wouldn't delete offending tweet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:05pm
Rachel Levine (Penn State University photo)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Christian Post has been reinstated to Twitter nine months after the social media giant reportedly punished the faith-based media outlet for tweeting a story about U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male who identifies as female.

“Our Twitter account has just been reinstated after a 9-month suspension because we correctly called Biden official Rachel Levine a man — and we refused to retract this truth,” The Christian Post announced Dec. 31 in a series of tweets.

The outlet went on to explain its reasons for refusing to delete the offending tweet, expressing the quest to stand by journalistic truth and Christian ethics.

