Rep. Steve Scalise blasts Biden for veto threat against bill to boost oil, gas drilling

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana blasted President Joe Biden’s veto threat against legislation that would promote more domestic oil drilling.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Climate group behind headline-grabbing protests is a 'cult,' former member says
“The president actually issued a veto threat on this bill. A veto threat should be a rare exercise that you reserve for policy that might hurt the country,” Scalise said as the House of Representatives debated H.R. 21, the Strategic Petroleum Response Act. “Let’s read why the president issued the veto threat. In his veto threat he said ‘the administration’s use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been essential to protecting our energy security and to lowering gas prices for Americans.’”
Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, introduced the legislation. The White House issued a statement of administration policy Monday threatening a veto should the bill pass into law.
Advertisement - story continues below
Biden authorized the release of up to 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The releases sent the SPR to its lowest level since the 1980s, according to Forbes.
WATCH:
Biden boasted that the releases from the SPR lowered gas prices in a Nov. 29 speech. Biden and the White House have often called increased gas prices the “Putin price hike,” while also blaming oil companies for high energy prices, but some experts have said Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production has fueled higher gas prices.
“I hope I’m not the one that breaks this news to the White House, but, Mr. President, your policies have not lowered gas prices for Americans,” Scalise said. “Maybe the calculator’s broken at the White House, we did the math. LEt’s so some fact checking. Since Joe Biden took the oath of office, gas prices have not lowered, they have increased 50%.”
Advertisement - story continues below
A gallon of regular gas cost an average of $3.502, an increase of 40 cents in the last month, according to AAA. On Nov. 3, 2020, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.1218, AAA told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?
Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?
Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?
No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.
Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.
WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!