Report: DOJ ready to seek warrant for Biden's home

It has been revealed that the Department of Justice was prepared to seek a warrant to search Joe Biden's home – after unprotected classified documents were reported being found there.

The New York Post said a CNN report affirmed that the DOJ was "ready" to seek a warrant if investigators did not get what they wanted from Biden.

In fact, Biden's legal team gave consent for a 13-hour search of Biden's luxurious nearly 7,000-square-foot Wilmington mansion, which took place last week.

More classified documents were found during that search, some dating to Biden's days as a senator.

TRENDING: How does Trump stand against Biden in 2024 presidential race?

Previously classified information was found tucked away in his garage, next to his classic Corvette.

Biden explained it was all secured because he has a lock on his garage door, to protect his old sports car.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There also have been demands that investigators review the documents – millions of pages – in some 1,850 boxes of records from Biden's days as a senator.

Should the DOJ seek a warrant for Biden's home? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Even earlier, classified documents, without proper security, were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank, where Joe Biden had an office between his terms as vice president and president.

The Post report explained, "On Nov. 10, the DOJ’s National Security Division notified Biden’s legal team of the specific processes and protocols the president’s lawyers were expected to follow over the course of the probe."

Biden reportedly tried to keep the discovery of the first classified documents, from just before the midterm elections, secret, in the hope that it all could go away quietly without being revealed to the American public.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].