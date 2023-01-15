Report: 'More proof' of Pelosi's culpability for Jan. 6 riot

A new report has documented the latest round of "more proof" of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's culpability for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

It's that senators have unanimously approved a plan to deprive the House speaker of the authority to call out the National Guard to protect to Capitol, and give that decision to Capitol Police.

The report is from PJMedia and expands on the well-known agenda of Pelosi's own special committee to investigate the riot that ignored her own decisions.

In fact, President Trump had offered additional troops to protect the Capitol on that day, when hundreds broke into the building, or walked past security officers holding the doors open for them, and did vandalism.

Others simply walked about and took selfies in the building.

Now the PJMedia report explains the Senate decision was "more proof that Nancy Pelosi was more responsible for J6 riot than Trump."

"Even after the one-sided January 6 Committee left Pelosi’s role on the cutting room floor, there’s one inescapable conclusion: If she’d done her job, there would have been no riot, no deaths of Trump supporters, no show trials, and no political prisoners sitting in solitary confinement in a D.C. gulag for two years awaiting trial. And there would have been no need for federal agents to 'orchestrate' a riot," the report charged.

"Pelosi was more responsible for the marauding mob at the Capitol that day than anything President Trump did to 'incite' his huge crowd of supporters — which he provably did not," the report said.

That's known, the report said, because of the Senate approval of the plan to give the authority to call out the National Guard to Capitol Police. Previously that authority rested with the House speaker.

"Despite heightened threat assessments by federal authorities showing problems ahead of January 6, 2021, and the Trump administration offering National Guard help, the people who were supposed call out the Guard, the speaker and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, wanted no Guard on scene due to optics," the report explained.

"Bowser had battled with Trump over National Guard presence during the BLM/Antifa riots in the past and didn’t want the militarized look in D.C. If she needed them at all for January 6, she decided the Guard would be unarmed and relegated to traffic control."

And, the report said, citing texts, Pelosi's office "was heavily involved in planning and decision-making before and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and micromanaged the Sergeant at Arms."

The report said House Republicans already have documented that Capitol Police begged Pelosi for additional security, and that request only was answered after the riot.

And the New York Post said House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving gave in to "political pressures from Pelosi and others, and did not adequately prepare.

