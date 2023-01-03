Report warns al-Qaida working on brand-new 'airplane' attacks on U.S.

A new threat to America has emerged in an "intelligence alert" obtained by government watchdog Judicial Watch, which describes it as a plan to use airplanes to attack, using "new techniques and tactics."

The report explained, "The threat could not come at a worse time, as the Biden administration leaves aircraft at risk by sending 150-200 [Federal Air Marshals] monthly to the southern border to help deal with what it calls 'a surge in irregular migration.'

"The deployments will continue indefinitely, according to multiple FAM sources, and the specially trained aviation security specialists are outraged. The agency works under the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which was created after 9/11 to prevent another terrorist attack. FAM is charged with protecting commercial passenger flights by deterring and countering the risk of terrorist activity. Nevertheless, in late October, the Biden administration began deploying the highly trained law enforcement officers to busy Border Patrol sectors to help with hospital watch, transportation, security and welfare checks at migrant facilities," Judicial Watch reported.

The last major "airplane" attack on the United States was 9/11, which in which Muslim terrorists hijacked four jetliners and deliberately crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, killing nearly 3,000 innocent civilians. The fourth jet was crashed, likely because passengers fought back, into a Pennsylvania field. It probably was heading toward the White House.

The Judicial Watch report said, "Al-Qaida is planning attacks in the U.S. involving planes, according to high-level Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources. Judicial Watch obtained from government sources a copy of the new intelligence alert, which was delivered on December 31, 2022, at 12:23:52 Greenwich Mean Time. The caption of the widely circulated warning reads: Al-Qaeda says upcoming attacks on US, possibly involving planes, will use new techniques and tactics."

Judicial Watch reported that just recently the Air Marshal National Council, representing marshals nationwide, charged TSA Administrator David Pekoske and FAM Director Tirrell Stevenson with breaking the law and overstepping their authority by sending marshals to the southern border.

"In a formal complaint to the DHS Inspector General, the group also accused the Homeland Security leaders of fraud, waste, and abuse of authority. Sending air marshals to El Paso, Texas, San Diego, California, Laredo, Texas, McAllen, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Yuma, Arizona to transport illegal immigrants and conduct welfare checks has no relation to TSA’s core mission of transportation security, the complaint states," according the Judicial Watch.

It insists, "The statute does not give the administrator any authority to deploy TSA or FAM employees to the southern border to perform non transportation security related matters. Further, under section (g) the statute describes what the administrators authority is if an emergency, as defined by the Secretary of Homeland Security, is declared."

The Air Marshal National Council, on learning of the newest threat, told DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as well as Pekoske and Stevenson that giving marshals border duty is reckless and puts the nation at risk.

"We are once again requesting you immediately stop these dangerous and unnecessary deployments and let our FAMs do what the American taxpayers pay them to do, protect and defend our transportation system," Judicial Watch reported the letter charged. "We have to ask how can you justify sending FAMs to the border in huge numbers, when the border is in your words secure, and there is no emergency? Yet we have major security incidents happening right now affecting our aviation security."

