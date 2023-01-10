Republicans demand FBI raid on Biden after classified docs found at think tank

To Democrats it's no big deal, but Republicans are raising the roof over the fact that classified documents were found at a Joe Biden-aligned think tank.

The "discovery" happened last year, about the time of the midterm elections, but feds apparently kept the development under wraps.

The Washington Examiner explained the documents apparently were from Biden's time as vice president for Barack Obama, so he would have had no executive privilege to declassify them.

The parallels immediately were drawn to the dispute over custody of some of the papers from Donald Trump's presidency, in which the Democrat-run FBI staged a SWAT-style raid on his home.

Democrats simply "shrugged off" the issue, the report said.

The report said, "Biden's attorneys flagged roughly 10 documents with classified markings at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington shortly before the midterm elections and told the National Archives and Records Administration of their discovery."

There's now apparently a Justice Department "review" of how they got there.

"Joe Biden took classified documents from the White House when he was Vice President. The VP does NOT have the power to declassify, only POTUS. Joe Biden stole classified documents. This is a very serious crime. DOJ & NARA can’t sweep this under the rug AND persecute Trump," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, pointed out on social media.

Added Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, "Classified documents from Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential days found at his private office. When will the FBI raid his home?"

"Classified documents found at ⁦⁩@JoeBiden center. LOCK HIM UP…go ahead and get Hunter while you’re at it. Make it two for one! Watch the double stands play out because it’s ⁦ole Joe. Chris Wray & Merrick Garland have his back," said former Republican state Rep. Vernon Jones tweeted.

Hunter Biden, in fact, already is under investigation for various alleged tax code crimes and a false statement during the purchase of a gun. He's already expected to be investigated by the new GOP majority in the House.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggested a "grand jury."

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who was one of the key players in the Democrats' multiple failed attempts to impeach and remove Trump, excused Biden's actions, saying lawyers for Biden "appear to have taken immediate and proper action" regarding the documents.

A report said the situation of how the documents got to the think tank was being reviewed. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials appointed a "special counsel" to investigate the documents found at Trump's home.

