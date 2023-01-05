Have Republicans forgotten about January 6?

Once again, leave it Tucker Carlson.

Lost, apparently, in the shuffling of Republican priorities for investigation is one of the most serious breaches of protocol by the star chamber: the January 6 affair.

Strangely, it has not been talked about by Republicans, despite over 800 prosecutions and with Americans many still awaiting trial.

Carlson Tuesday night said Rep. Kevin McCarthy should get serious about releasing information to the public and investigating the FBI and Justice Department over the January 6 scandal.

"The fact that this [House speaker] race has not been settled by now is being described especially online by many as 'embarrassing,''' he said. "It is embarrassing if you prefer the Soviet-style consensus of the Democratic Party's internal elections, where votes are merely a formality and all of the really big decisions – the meaningful ones – are made years in advance by donors."

Carlson advised McCarthy to release all documents and videos pertaining to the January 6 Capitol "insurrection." In addition, he should to appoint Rep. Thomas Massie as the head of a new Frank Church committee to uncover increased FBI surveillance and corruption.

Carlson said McCarthy must immediately commit to releasing all documents and videos pertaining to the Capitol breach and Congress' subsequent actions. He emphasized that the information should not be funneled through a congressional committee, or released piecemeal, but rather, should be dumped into public view on the double – Twitter-style.

Frank Church was a Democratic senator from Idaho who served for several decades during the last century. In 1975, Church was stunned by what the committee bearing his name discovered about the enormous surveillance state being run by the National Security Agency, an agency most Americans at the time didn't know existed.

About the agency's ability to spy on everyday Americans, he said: "That capability at any time could be turned around on the American people, and no American would have any privacy left, such is the capability to monitor everything: telephone conversations, telegrams, it doesn't matter. There would be no place to hide."

Excuse me, but haven't these matters been forgotten? I know there's a lot of scandals to investigate, but aren't these at the very core of the human rights abuses of the Biden administration?

We're rapidly approaching the second anniversary of January 6. Don't we deserve to finally learn the truth about Ray Epps and the phantom bombers seen in photos and many other anomalies from that day?

And, for heavens' sake, why can't we see the thousands of photos and images and videos with our own eyes now?

That's evidence that deserves a verdict.

When are the American people going to see it all?

Who can explain the video we've all seen of hundreds of protesters being led by Capitol Police into the "sacred" halls, people who were later arrested?

The American people were fooled. Why?

Why can't we get answers about undercover FBI agents on the premises of the Capitol that day?

The only people who died that day died at the hands of policemen. That has never been more clear.

But, still, we are told this was an "insurrection." How is this possible?

Will we ever be given the truth – after two years of lies?

