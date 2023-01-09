Republicans given big assignment: Defund National Public Radio

As the Republican Party establishes itself as the majority in the U.S. House, it is being given one assignment relating to the leftist media in America: defund National Public Radio.

The call comes from David Marcus, a New York columnist and author of "Charade: The COVID Lies That Crushed A Nation," in a commentary at Fox News.

And it's over a "slanderous and frankly disgusting essay" NPR ran by the author of "Gender Queer," which is a sexually explicit "graphic novel" that has been targeted for removal by parents who object to such offensive material on school-library shelves.

Marcus explains the essay is by Maia Kobabe, and is a "woe-is-me tale about her book being taken off the shelves."

It seems Kobabe left out a key fact.

"What's not mentioned? Either in the essay itself or its brief introduction? That would be why the book has been deemed unsuitable for kids. The answer is the multiple extremely graphic drawings of sex acts, including oral sex, that it contains which are never even mentioned," Marcus pointedly noted.

"For any editor to publish this incredibly misleading sack of lies is outrageous."

The essay does note that parents object to the "sex drawings," but the implication is that they are "simply anti-LGB&T bigots" instead of "adults legitimately concerned about what amounts to pornography being given to children," Marcus wrote.

"What is so telling in this absurd screed in which Kobabe compares her own book to 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' and 'Of Mice and Men,' is that she makes no defense for showing these images to young kids, none whatsoever," Marcus wrote.

"But for NPR, to even discuss whether kids should be given sexually explicit material in school is homophobia, transphobia, anti-LGB&T or some such nonsense. At best this shows that they know there is no good argument for sexualizing our kids, at worst, well, I’ll leave that to your imagination," Marcus said.

"For taxpayers to fund an NPR that is actively obfuscating the truth of this story is beyond the pale and must stop. It has long been clear that NPR is a pointless and redundant federally funded version of already extant private left wing media outlets. That was bad enough, that was reason enough to end it. But now, it is literally a threat to our children and must be defunded as soon as possible."

He said, "The American people have had enough. No more tax dollars to promote porn for kids. Period."

