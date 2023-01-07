Respected historian asks: 'How did a virus cancel the Constitution?'

A renowned historian, classicist and commentator, Victor Davis Hanson, is posing the question about "How did a virus cancel the Constitution?"

Further, he's openly suggesting that the United States has become a victim of "a coup we never knew."

Hanson, who has written for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Review, The Washington Times and more, now has a column at American Greatness that outlines what has been described as a "fed-surrection" that originated when "the seeds of sedition from within were sown under President Obama."

Hanson's first question: "Did someone or something seize control of the United States?"

He wonders, "What happened to the U.S. border? Where did it go? Who erased it? Why and how did 5 million people enter our country illegally? Did Congress secretly repeal our immigration laws? Did Joe Biden issue an executive order allowing foreign nationals to walk across the border and reside in the United States as they pleased?"

Then there's the issue of money that does not "have to be paid back."

"When did clean-burning, cheap, and abundant natural gas become the equivalent to dirty coal? How did prized natural gas that had granted America’s wishes of energy self-sufficiency, reduced pollution, and inexpensive electricity become almost overnight a pariah fuel whose extraction was a war against nature? Which lawmakers, which laws, which votes of the people declared natural gas development and pipelines near criminal?" he charged.

Commentator Pamela Geller at the Geller Report cited Hanson's work, and said, "For some time, the Geller Report has accurately described the take-down of America as a coup. It was not hyperbolic. There was an unlawful seizure of power from a government, without firing a shot. The U.S. government was overthrown."

She noted Hanson "is now calling it a coup. Perhaps now, the body politic will begin to understand what they are actually witnessing."

She explained, "The seditious movement kicked off with the big lie –the Russia hoax. The death blow, the final death stroke was January 6th, the fed-surrection. But make no mistake, the seeds of sedition from within were sown under President Obama."

Hanson wondered, "Was it not against federal law to swarm the homes of Supreme Court justices, to picket and to intimidate their households in efforts to affect their rulings? How then with impunity did bullies surround the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, and Clarence Thomas—furious over a court decision on abortion?"

Further, he wondered about the plan by the administration of Joe Biden for "a government Ministry of Truth? And on whose orders did the FBI contract private news organizations to censor stories it did not like and writers whom it feared?"

What about, he said, "new customs of impeaching a president over a phone call? Of the speaker of the House tearing up the State of the Union address on national television?"

"When did we assume the FBI had the right to subvert the campaign of a candidate it disliked? Was it legal suddenly for one presidential candidate to hire a foreign ex-spy to subvert the campaign of her rival?" he pointedly charged.

"Was some state or federal law passed that allowed biological males to compete in female sports? Did Congress enact such a law? Did the Supreme Court guarantee that biological male students could shower in gym locker rooms with biological women? Were women ever asked to redefine the very sports they had championed?

"When did the government pass a law depriving Americans of their freedom during a pandemic? In America can health officials simply cancel rental contracts or declare loan payments in suspension? How could it become illegal for mom-and-pop stores to sell flowers or shoes during a quarantine but not so for Walmart or Target?" he continued.

He further asked about the election manipulation that has erupted in recent years – extended voting weeks and the cloudy ways that votes now are counted.

"What happened to the once trusted FBI? Why almost overnight did its directors decide to mislead Congress, to deceive judges with concocted tales from fake dossiers and with doctored writs? Did Congress pass a law that our federal leaders in the FBI or CIA could lie with impunity under oath?" he wrote.

"How did a virus cancel the Constitution? Did the lockdowns rob of us of our sanity? Or was it the woke hysteria that ignited our collective madness?" he wondered. "We are beginning to wake up from a nightmare to a country we no longer recognize, and from a coup we never knew."

Hanson also is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness and the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Hanson was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2007 by President George W. Bush. He authored, most recently, "The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won," "The Case for Trump" and the newly released "The Dying Citizen."



