'Resurrection': Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' sequel to begin production this spring

(CBN NEWS) -- Actor, director, producer Mel Gibson will begin production on the sequel of his mega-hit film, The Passion of the Christ, this spring, according to a new report.

Veteran film journalist Jordan Ruimy shared Wednesday that Gibson will begin filming The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection in the next few months.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace. There have already been six drafts. 'Resurrection' would focus on the twenty-four hours encompassing Jesus' passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection," Ruimy explained.

TRENDING: A liberal professor admits to the leftist takeover of America

Read the full story ›