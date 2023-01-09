A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Resurrection': Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' sequel to begin production this spring

Cast will star Jim Caviezel who will reprise role of Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2023 at 8:03pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Actor, director, producer Mel Gibson will begin production on the sequel of his mega-hit film, The Passion of the Christ, this spring, according to a new report.

Veteran film journalist Jordan Ruimy shared Wednesday that Gibson will begin filming The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection in the next few months.

"Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace. There have already been six drafts. 'Resurrection' would focus on the twenty-four hours encompassing Jesus' passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection," Ruimy explained.

