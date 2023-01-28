Riots in Memphis as Antifa blocks roads, bridges

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Protesters are looking to shut down both lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis, Tennessee, in response to the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols aggressively beaten and arrested, ultimately leading to his hospitalization and death.

Those protesting were walking along one side of the lanes before leaping over to the other side, per NBC News's Priscilla Thompson, who was on the scene. Cars and trucks could be seen backed up as protesters walked and waved their signs at the stopped vehicles.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Thompson said most of the protesters that are on the bridge were there prior to the footage's release, and many have not even seen the video yet.

TRENDING: Why the things of this earth are never quite enough

Read the full story ›