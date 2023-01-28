A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Riots in Memphis as Antifa blocks roads, bridges

Locals brace for violence, arson

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:41pm
Protesters attempt to shut down Memphis bridge after Tyre Nichols video release (video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Protesters are looking to shut down both lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis, Tennessee, in response to the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols aggressively beaten and arrested, ultimately leading to his hospitalization and death.

Those protesting were walking along one side of the lanes before leaping over to the other side, per NBC News's Priscilla Thompson, who was on the scene. Cars and trucks could be seen backed up as protesters walked and waved their signs at the stopped vehicles.

Thompson said most of the protesters that are on the bridge were there prior to the footage's release, and many have not even seen the video yet.

Read the full story ›

