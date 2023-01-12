'Riverdance' creator Michael Flatley battling 'aggressive form of cancer'

(FOX NEWS) – Michael Flatley, the creator of "Riverdance" and "Lord of the Dance," is battling an "aggressive form of cancer."

His team provided updates Wednesday on the Irish dancer’s health condition. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read on his social media account.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."

