A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Riverdance' creator Michael Flatley battling 'aggressive form of cancer'

'He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:32am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Michael Flatley in 'Lord of the Dance' (video screenshot)

Michael Flatley in 'Lord of the Dance' (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Michael Flatley, the creator of "Riverdance" and "Lord of the Dance," is battling an "aggressive form of cancer."

His team provided updates Wednesday on the Irish dancer’s health condition. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read on his social media account.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."

TRENDING: You're fired! 3 extreme Dems booted off congressional committees

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Enthusiasts of C.S. Lewis' 'The Horse and His Boy' bring book to life
Heroic mom shares true story behind movie '5,000 Blankets'
Pope Francis contradicts Catholic teaching on the death penalty yet again
'Passion of the Christ' sequel 'Resurrection' set to begin filming this spring
Church of England establishes £100 million woke fund to 'address past wrongs of slavery' as parishes struggle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×