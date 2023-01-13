Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

It is amazing to look at the history of Russia and Ukraine. They have a rich, tangled history that connects them together going back "more than 1,000 years with to a time when Kyiv, now Ukraine's capital, was at the center of the first Slavic state, Kyivan Rus, the birthplace of both Ukraine and Russia." Who would bomb your own birthplace? Why would Russia attack Ukraine?

It is interesting that Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, but prior to this invasion, dating back as far as 2018, Russia had made claims that there were U.S. financed bio-labs in Ukraine making "biological weapons that would be spread by specially trained migratory birds and diseased bats." Russia has also raised the concerns of the use of "unmanned aerial vehicles [UAV] for the aerial release of … infected mosquitos" where the spread of these "highly contagious" agents "could wipe out 100 percent of the enemy['s] troops." Some of the dangerous pathogens being studied are plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, leptospirosis, brucellosis, coronavirus, filoviruses and other deadly diseases.

In March of 2022 "a Chinese ministry spokesman stated that Russia uncovered "26 bio-labs and other related facilities in Ukraine," which the U.S. Department of Defense used "to conduct bio-military plans" and over which it had "absolute control."

A report in TASS, the Russian News Agency, stated in September of 2022 that there is irrefutable evidence of these labs, and an Associated Press article in October of 2022 stated that Russia is asking the U.N. Security Council to establish a commission to determine if the United States and Ukraine are in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which is Moscow's right according to Article VI of the convention, and Article VI also requires states to cooperate in carrying out any investigation.

Of course, according to PolitiFacts, these reports are false, noting that Facebook has been faithfully flagging all of these reports of bio-labs as "false news" and are busy stating that the reports are all fabricated, with some referring to the claims as "fanciful" and "cartoonish propaganda."

In March 2022, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee and stated "Ukraine has biological research facilities," and the U.S. is attempting to prevent these "research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces."

One might ask: If these labs were merely making cough drops and aspirin, why would the U.S. be so concerned of keeping the "research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces"?

Well, in June of 2022 the Pentagon stated "that it has operated 46 bio-labs in Ukraine handling dangerous pathogens, after previously dismissing the charges as Russian propaganda." So it is 46 bio-labs, not 26 bio-labs as Russia had thought. Russian has destroyed 11 of these labs.

So why would Vladimir Putin believe that the U.S. might be funding bio-weapons research in Ukraine in violation of the BWC, putting Russia at risk of deadly diseases, possibly using everything from birds, to bats, to mosquitoes to spread the disease? Maybe – just maybe – the things covered in the well-documented article by Lt. Col. James Zumwalt from March of 2020 where he discusses the "bioweapons lab" at Wuhan, China, doing gain-of-function research on bat viruses, making them susceptible to humans and resulting in a "leak" plunging the world into a pandemic where numerous people lost their lives – had something to do with President Putin's thoughts. Especially since the Wuhan research effort was given at least $3.7 million by the U.S. government to perform experiments on bats, and where Dr. Anthony Fauci in a 2012 paper states that the benefits of gain-of-function research are worth the increased risk of a potential pandemic-causing lab accident.

Obviously, President Putin's concerns about mosquitoes being used to spread highly contagious diseases is simply "cartoonish," except for the fact that an article in Science in 2010 states, "Researchers Turn Mosquitoes into Flying Vaccinators" – and The Seattle Times reported in 2017 that a Seattle lab was using mosquitoes as the "new syringes" for malaria vaccine – and NIH reported it was doing research to guard against mosquito bites caring pathogens in 2020 – and 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes were to be released into the Florida Keys beginning in 2021 – and there was concern mosquitoes could carry coronavirus in 2020 – and in 2021 Japan used mosquitoes to vaccinate people – and as recent as Jan. 4, 2023, China says it is researching mosquitoes to deliver vaccines. So is President Putin out there in "fanciful"-land with a concern that mosquitoes could be being used in research to transfer harmful pathogens, especially since Russia claims it has evidence of these projects?

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the bio-labs in Ukraine have been urgently destroying samples of deadly pathogens since the Russian military operation began. It was also stated that "Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based dirty bomb nuclear weapon."

So why would Russia attack Ukraine? President Putin is quoted as saying that a "network of Western bioweapons labs" constituted one of the justifications for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since Dec. 25, Putin has twice extended the opportunity for peace, only to be rejected by Ukraine. After all, if peace occurs, Ukraine would have to give back the $45 billion the U.S. Congress voted to given them as part of the omnibus spending bill, which Biden signed into law Dec. 29 – and then how would "the big guy" get his 10%?

So is Biden's continued throwing of money at Ukraine a good decision for America? I think Obama's former defense secretary Robert Gates answered this question best. Gates stated, Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

