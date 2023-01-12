A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm used money to fund luxury lifestyle

Borrowed $65 billion from FTX via 'secret backdoor'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:39pm
Sam Bankman-Fried is taken into custody.

Sam Bankman-Fried is taken into custody.

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – Sam Bankman-Fried instructed his FTX cofounder Gary Wang to create a "secret" backdoor to enable his trading firm Alameda to borrow $65 billion of clients' money from the exchange without their permission, the Delaware bankruptcy court was told Wednesday.

Wang was told to create a "backdoor, a secret way for Alameda to borrow from customers on the exchange without permission," according to FTX's lawyer, Andrew Dietderich.

"Mr Wang created this back door by inserting a single number into millions of lines of code for the exchange, creating a line of credit from FTX to Alameda, to which customers did not consent," he added. "And we know the size of that line of credit. It was $65 billion."

